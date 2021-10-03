Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Down 40.3% in September

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,700 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 148.6 days.

Atos has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

About Atos

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

