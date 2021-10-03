Aurox (URUS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.93 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Aurox has a total market cap of $47.51 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for about $91.03 or 0.00186385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 70.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 19,714.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

About Aurox

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Aurox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the exchanges listed above.

