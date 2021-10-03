Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,209 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Autohome worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% in the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.16.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.