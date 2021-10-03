Avation’s (AVAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Avation (LON:AVAP) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 149 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

Avation stock opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.74 million and a PE ratio of -1.12. Avation has a 12 month low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 152.50 ($1.99). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 97.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.39, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Get Avation alerts:

Avation Company Profile

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Avation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.