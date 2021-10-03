Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 28,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $739,344.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,596 shares of company stock worth $2,010,515 in the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.27. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

