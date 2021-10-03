Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 187.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AYRWF. Canaccord Genuity raised Ayr Wellness to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

AYRWF opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.27).

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

