Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Up 6%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) traded up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $21.26. 6,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,137,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

AZUL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Azul from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.80 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $321.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 845.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

