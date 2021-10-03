Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $246.45

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.45 ($3.22) and traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.14). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14), with a volume of 319,692 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 246.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 239.24. The company has a market cap of £752.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile (LON:BGS)

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

