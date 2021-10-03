Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,129 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 136.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

EDV stock opened at $136.47 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $165.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.30.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.