Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Q2 by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Q2 by 20.1% in the first quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Q2 by 32.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,298,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

