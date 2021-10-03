Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of YETI by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,039,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.08 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price target on shares of YETI in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,141 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

