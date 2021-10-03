Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth $154,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth $297,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter worth $389,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 85.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $16.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.35. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $16.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

