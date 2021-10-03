Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,717 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $13.83 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.21.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

