Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after buying an additional 856,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 90.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,887,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,238,000 after buying an additional 49,493 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 65.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,571,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,314,000 after buying an additional 620,978 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 98.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,938,000 after buying an additional 670,335 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

HUN opened at $30.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.48. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.