Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ballard Power Systems focuses on developing and bringing to market PEM fuel cell systems for transportation, stationary, and portable applications. Ballard now offers key subsystems and components that are based on technology developed in support of Ballard fuel cell products. Their focus is on further enhancing product performance, reducing costs, designing market-viable products, developing additional volume-manufacturing capabilities, and continuing to build customer and supplier relationships. “

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 23.77 and a quick ratio of 23.08.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.64 million. Research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 277,726 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 47,832 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

Read More: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.