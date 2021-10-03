Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Pearson during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,229,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 513,877.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 724,567 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Pearson by 42.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 809,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 10.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 644,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Pearson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PSO opened at $9.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Pearson plc has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

