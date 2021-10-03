Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

CIB opened at $34.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.14.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.0672 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 52.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 69.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 53.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the second quarter worth $42,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

