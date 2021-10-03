Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Trading Down 0.8%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.62%.

Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary Bank 34, engages in the provision of savings and loan services. It offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.

