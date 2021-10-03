Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 11,236 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 205,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $38,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Bill.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $277.13 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.86 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,505 shares of company stock worth $70,198,643. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

