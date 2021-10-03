Bank of Montreal Can Has $39.69 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 166,280 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.39% of Amdocs worth $39,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 155.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after acquiring an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amdocs by 180.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after acquiring an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 64.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 911,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,950,000 after acquiring an additional 358,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $76.27 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $54.68 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

