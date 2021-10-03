Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 60,507 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,590,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,507 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vale were worth $36,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 421.9% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. UBS Group cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

NYSE VALE opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 147.87%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.