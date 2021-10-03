Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 332,768 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.47% of Constellium worth $65,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Constellium by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Constellium by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 131,085 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,915,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Constellium during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,662,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Constellium by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 59,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $21.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 2.67.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.