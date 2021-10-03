Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $63,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after buying an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after buying an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,138,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,365,000 after buying an additional 90,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 2.0% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 855,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,375,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.86.

Shares of XLRN stock opened at $174.35 on Friday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.98 and a 52-week high of $189.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total transaction of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $750,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

