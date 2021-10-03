Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $65,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,588 shares in the company, valued at $550,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $113,564.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNX stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.83.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

