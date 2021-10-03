Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.24 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $59,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 104.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 38.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

OMF stock opened at $57.04 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

