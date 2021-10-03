Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.67 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.73% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $59,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,191,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 273,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,472,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 726,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,829,000 after purchasing an additional 84,154 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 449,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,202,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 871,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

