Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.48 Million Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 96.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,116,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares during the period. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ADS opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.66. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $42.11 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

