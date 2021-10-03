Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.85% of Medifast worth $61,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $193.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.39. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $139.59 and a one year high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. Medifast’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

In other news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,106.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$395.00 price target on shares of Medifast in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

