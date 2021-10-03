Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 24,602 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MANH. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth $565,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 608.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,212,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,178.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MANH opened at $155.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.75.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

