Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.06 Million Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,658 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 940,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,420,000 after purchasing an additional 56,964 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 858,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after purchasing an additional 197,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $104.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.38.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

