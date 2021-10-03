Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 51,450 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 51,450 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,459,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of MasTec as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 24,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,396,000 after acquiring an additional 29,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in MasTec by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 5,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasTec alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.73. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.18 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. On average, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTZ. Cowen cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.