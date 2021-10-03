Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,584,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $277,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Bank OZK by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

