Barrington Research Trims SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Target Price to $128.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.38.

NYSE:SNX opened at $106.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $34,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.11, for a total value of $530,570.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,141.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in SYNNEX by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

