Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Erste Group downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BMWYY opened at $32.74 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average of $33.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

