BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,070,000 shares, an increase of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,154. BCE has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. BCE had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BCE by 102.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BCE by 93.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in BCE by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after buying an additional 806,688 shares in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

