BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $105.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000786 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00051914 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Coin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

BeatzCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

