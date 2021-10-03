Berenberg Bank Increases Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 590

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 590 ($7.71) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 960 ($12.54) in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 729.17 ($9.53).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 726.40 ($9.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 766.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 803.20. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 484.40 ($6.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

