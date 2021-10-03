Berenberg Bank Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.41 ($8.72).

LHA opened at €6.23 ($7.33) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.57 ($6.55) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($15.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 495.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €8.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.84.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

