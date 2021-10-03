Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in September

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the August 31st total of 222,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

OTCMKTS BZQIF remained flat at $$1.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israeli Telecommunication Corp. Ltd. engages in providing communication services. It operates through the following segments: Fixed-Line Domestic Communications, Cellular Communications, Internet, International Communications, and NEP, and Multi-Channel Television. The Fixed-Line Domestic Communications segment provides telephony services, internet infrastructure and access services, transmission and data communications services, and wholesale service for use of the Company’s physical infrastructures.

