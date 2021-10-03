BiFi Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $403,802.00 (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, BiFi has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. BiFi has a market capitalization of $8.53 million and approximately $403,802.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00143527 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.91 or 0.00517267 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001908 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 107,442,841 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

