Biomerica Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 10,862 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 8,006% compared to the average volume of 134 call options.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a research report on Friday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in Biomerica by 243.7% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 247,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,630 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC grew its position in Biomerica by 75.0% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57,857 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Biomerica in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

BMRA opened at $6.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.34.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 89.83% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Biomerica will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

