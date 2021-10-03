Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Critical Review

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Biotricity alerts:

0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Biotricity has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biotricity and Ocean Power Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biotricity 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biotricity currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 129.10%. Given Biotricity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biotricity is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Ocean Power Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies -1,224.90% -32.36% -29.19%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biotricity and Ocean Power Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 98.41 -$14.76 million N/A N/A

Biotricity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocean Power Technologies.

Summary

Biotricity beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. The firm’s FDA-approved Bioflux MCT technology, is comprised of a monitoring device and software components, which is made available to the market, in order to assess, establish and develop sales processes, and market dynamics. The company was founded by Waqaas Al-Siddiq and Peter McGoldrick on August 29, 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Biotricity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotricity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.