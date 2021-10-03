Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy to a buy rating and set a C$9.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

