BitCore Price Down 8.4% This Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. BitCore has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $370,029.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,423.58 or 0.07122480 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00355276 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.67 or 0.01180982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00112165 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00542168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.98 or 0.00447254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.01 or 0.00299603 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

