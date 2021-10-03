Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Volume Tops $25.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 15.8% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a total market cap of $84,892.37 and approximately $25.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012388 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00413752 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,431,735 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,730 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

