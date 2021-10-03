BlackRock Inc. Acquires 6,544 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,650,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.69% of Brady worth $428,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brady by 1,986.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Brady in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brady from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC opened at $50.74 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.21%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.