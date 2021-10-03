BlackRock Inc. Buys 199,300 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.13% of PROG worth $421,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of PROG by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRG. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.89 per share, for a total transaction of $107,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PRG opened at $43.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $659.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

