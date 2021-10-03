BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,877,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325,354 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.51% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $415,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after buying an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,408.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.34. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $163.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

