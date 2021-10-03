BlackRock Inc. Has $410.83 Million Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,953,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,609 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of CVB Financial worth $410,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1,646.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVBF stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.