BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.58% of Heska worth $405,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heska by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,715,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Heska by 144.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,305,000 after buying an additional 92,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heska by 16.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 132,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,439,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $270,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $256.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.07 and a 200 day moving average of $221.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,348.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska Co. has a 12-month low of $96.10 and a 12-month high of $275.94.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.